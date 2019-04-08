× Study shows Memphis has highest rate of boys having sex before 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One in four boys in Memphis reported having had sex before they reached 13-years-old. That’s the highest rate in the country.

The shocking numbers were released Monday in a study in The Journal of the Medical Association. Researchers wanted to find out if the prevalence of sexual activity initiated before the age of 13 varies on race, location and socio-economic status.

They found that there are substantial variations, with the highest rate at 28 percent for African American high school students in Memphis, compared to three percent for white students.

San Francisco has the lowest rate with five percent of boys overall reporting sexual activity before they reached 13.