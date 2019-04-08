× Shots fired after argument over Xbox games, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man was arrested after police say he admitted to firing a gun following an argument over Xbox games.

Early Sunday morning police said they responded to a domestic incident in the 3600 block of Deerwood Avenue.

The victim met officers and stated she was involved in an argument over games with Robert Buckner. She didn’t go into details, but said the argument quickly escalated when Buckner pushed her.

At that point, she said she told him she was calling the police. She was in the process of leaving the home when she heard two gunshots. She turned her vehicle around and that’s when she claims to have seen Buckner pointing a gun at her.

That’s when he fired a third shot, she said.

Buckner later told police he fired the gun once, but said he shot upwards into the air.

He was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.