R. Kelly’s first post-jail performance was 28 seconds long

R. Kelly has given his first performance since getting out of jail and reportedly it was brief.

According to CNN affiliates WICS and WRSP, the singer made an appearance at Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois, early Sunday morning.

Kelly reportedly arrived around 1:30 a.m. where he spent a little over half an hour taking selfies, chatting, dancing and smoking cigars with those who had gathered to see him.

He then grabbed a microphone, thanked his supporters and sang 28 seconds of one of his songs before the venue closed at 3 a.m., WICS and WRSP reported.

The fee had been $100 for the event, but that was reduced to $50 after Kelly arrived, it was reported.

Hours before he was set to appear Kelly announced the event on his official Instagram account and appealed to the media.

“I want the media to take it easy on me man,” Kelly said in the video. “This is how I got to get paid right now, for right now.”

The singer was released on bail last month for in case in which authorities have said he failed to pay his ex-wife child support of $161,000.

Kelly also faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — a Class 2 felony — involving four alleged victims.

Kelly has vehemently denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.

Last month his legal team filed a request asking the court to grant Kelly permission to travel to Dubai to perform shows as they argued he needs to work to pay child support and other bills.

That request was later put on hold by Kelly’s attorneys.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CNN in a statement about his Dirty South Lounge appearance that “Months ago a show was scheduled in Springfield, and this was the “aftershow” party.”

“Although the show was canceled the nightclub asked him to still appear,” Greenberg said. “Because a commitment is a commitment he lived up to his, made the 3 hr drive, and appeared. Promoting and pricing were up to the club.”