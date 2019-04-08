× Police: New details released after woman accused of killing pastor, attacking police at hospital

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the woman connected to the slaying of a Memphis pastor and injuring his wife at a Collierville apartment complex.

According to police, officers were called to the 1600 block of Elkstone Place on April 4 after receiving calls from residents stating they had heard multiple gunshots and screams.

When they arrived they found Brodes Perry, executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, and his wife suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the shooter, Latoshia Daniels, was still armed and refused to put down the gun. Officers said they were eventually able to get her into custody.

The female victim told police Daniels showed up at her home unexpectedly the night of the shooting. Having known her from her time living in Little Rock, she agreed to let her inside the home.

She was escorting Daniels back out when the suspect pulled a handgun and started shooting, screaming “You broke my heart” at the husband, according to a court affidavit.

Both victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center where Brodes Perry later died.

While at the hospital, police said Daniels also attacked an officer. Police said the officer was trying to take her into custody and that’s when she jerked away and shoved him before taking off running. Officers said they had to force her to the ground before they could get her handcuffed.

Daniels was charged with first degree murder, attempt first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.