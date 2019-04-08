× Police: Man accused of terrorizing former girlfriend, family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he terrorized a former girlfriend and her family after the couple split.

According to police, a woman called authorities on March 19 saying she had discovered that someone had put sugar in her gas tank, and she believed the person responsible was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Cameron Beecher. Officers took fingerprints from the gas cap and confirmed they did belong to Beecher.

Police said the ex-girlfriend received an order of protection against Beecher on March 21, but that didn’t stop him from going after her and her family.

After the first call the family said they continued to have problems with the ex-boyfriend but they didn’t call police again until April 4 when they say he broke into their home. While inside, he allegedly damaged several TVs and poured an undisclosed liquid throughout the house.

He then allegedly went to his ex’s grandparent’s home and fired shots outside the residence. At least one round went into the home, sending both individuals inside to the floor.

The next day Beecher returned to the ex-girlfriend’s home, broke in and set a fire in the kitchen area.

He was eventually arrested on Saturday and charged with vandalism, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated arson and violating an order of protection.