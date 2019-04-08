× Police: Shooting during attempted robbery sends one to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to a Raleigh gas station after an early morning shooting along Austin Peay Highway.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition from the Marathon gas station in the 3200 block.

Authorities said it appears the man was shot during an attempted robbery down the street. He then made his way to the gas station for help.

An employee at the store told WREG’s Melissa Moon that man had a gunshot wound to the face.

A description of the person responsible is not available.