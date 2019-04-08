Memphis man turns himself in after weekend shooting, police say

Devyn Pegues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man turned himself in to police following a shooting over the weekend.

According to police, first responders were called to the 3800 block of Bishops Bridge Road on Sunday in regards to a shooting. That’s where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Witnesses on the scene told police Devyn Pegues was responsible.

Pegues turned himself in shortly afterwards. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

