Manhunt Monday: Who killed Kevin Robinson?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Marion Robinson, it's a struggle everyday just to hold it together. Four months ago her life changed when someone murdered her only son in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Clarksdale Police say Kevin Robinson, 31, was visiting a house on Ninth Street when someone walked in and opened fire. He was shot multiple times with a high-powered rifle.

Robinson says her son was a good man who worked hard to support his family. He was looking forward to the birth of his son, who sadly was born the day after his death. The senseless murder has left five children to grow up without their father.

"Is this not something the two of you could have discussed if you had a problem with him? For you to do this to this magnitude, it says to me that you hated him for something," the victim's mother said. Robinson believes her son may have been set up to be murdered.

Police say they questioned several people and have even developed a person of interest, but there's not enough evidence to charge anyone.

If you know who murdered Kevin, you're urged to call The Clarksdale Police Department at (662)-621-8152.