Man sentenced to 30 years in girlfriend's 2016 shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for the 2016 shooting death of his girlfriend.

Eric Dewayne Carpenter, 32, was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility for parole under the settlement approved by the victim’s family.

On Dec. 9, 2016, Carpenter shot Wakesha Bufford, 23, multiple times.

Her body was found in the early-morning hours of Dec. 9, 2016, in a bedroom at their house near Southern and South Greer.

Carpenter was arrested later in Dallas and was extradited to Memphis.