Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blytheville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in Blytheville.

The shooting by a Blytheville Police officer killed Marzues Scott, 35, of Blytheville.

According to state authorities, police were called to a disturbance at the Dodge’s convenience store at 3605 South Division Street at 11:30 Sunday night.

The officer encountered Scott, who authorities identified as the suspect, across the street at the Deerfield Inn at 1100 Kari Lane.

“Scott allegedly attacked the officer and during a scuffle, the officer shot Scott who died later at a local hospital,” state police said. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Scott’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is preparing an investigative report to be submitted to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law.