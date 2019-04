× Man critically injured in shooting in Glenview

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 1000 block of Seattle Monday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 5:40 p.m. Police say two suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting. They fled the scene in a burgundy four-door Honda or Camry.

This is an ongoing investigation.