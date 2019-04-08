× Arkansas law changes stop sign, red light rules for cyclists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials say a new biking law that will soon take effect in Arkansas will help keep cyclists safe and traffic rolling.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the bike law last week. Arkansas bicyclists beginning July 1 will be allowed to proceed at stop signs and red lights after yielding as long as traffic is clear and the move doesn’t create an immediate hazard.

Joe Jacobs is chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Cycling. He says the law allows cyclists to maintain momentum and encourages them to ride on back roads.

John Landosky is Little Rock’s bicycle and pedestrian coordinator. He says traffic cameras often fail to detect bikes, which can leave a cyclist waiting at an intersection indefinitely. He says the law will allow cyclists to navigate more efficiently.