Juvenile arrested after another juvenile is cut during fight at Frayser Elementary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was taken into custody after another juvenile was cut during a fight at Frayser Elementary Sunday morning, Memphis Police said.
According to a report, officers arrived on the scene at 7 a.m. They were able to view cell phone video that showed several male and female juveniles fighting in the parking lot. The male suspect was identified from the footage.
A witness told police the male suspect and a female fled the scene in a blue Dodge Charger. He was later spotted at New Allen and Egypt Central and was taken into police custody.
The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.