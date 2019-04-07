× Juvenile arrested after another juvenile is cut during fight at Frayser Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was taken into custody after another juvenile was cut during a fight at Frayser Elementary Sunday morning, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, officers arrived on the scene at 7 a.m. They were able to view cell phone video that showed several male and female juveniles fighting in the parking lot. The male suspect was identified from the footage.

A witness told police the male suspect and a female fled the scene in a blue Dodge Charger. He was later spotted at New Allen and Egypt Central and was taken into police custody.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.