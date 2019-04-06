× Police say two dead in triple shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police say three people were shot early Saturday morning, and two of them are dead.

The department reported on Twitter around 5 a.m. that officers were at a shooting scene at 1808 W. Broadway.

They said two of the victims were confirmed dead, while a third was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating.

WMPD asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 732-4444 or WMPD at 732-7555 with info.