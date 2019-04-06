Police say two dead in triple shooting in West Memphis

Posted 5:26 am, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33AM, April 6, 2019

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police say three people were shot early Saturday morning, and two of them are dead.

The department reported on Twitter around 5 a.m. that officers were at a shooting scene at 1808 W. Broadway.

They said two of the victims were confirmed dead, while a third was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating.

WMPD asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 732-4444 or WMPD at 732-7555 with info.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.