× Postal worker arrested after police say he lied about being robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the three reported postal worker robberies has turned out to be a hoax, police said, landing the alleged victim behind bars.

Cortney Harris, 37, told police he was delivering mail Friday around 11:20 a.m. in South Memphis when a man came up behind him and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over everything he had. Harris told police he forked over $40.

Transfixed neighbors watched Friday as police and postal inspectors scoured the Benford-Joubert intersection looking for witnesses and evidence.

“I mean, they were everywhere. I’ve never seen them go door-to-door,” resident Gloria Holmes said.

But Holmes, a former postal worker herself, said she still had doubts about Harris’ story from the start.

Police said he eventually admitted to making up the robbery, but they didn’t say why.

A woman at Harris’ Raleigh home shut the door as WREG tried asking about a possible motive.

The alleged robbery happened right in front of a school with multiple surveillance cameras. Police said Harris’ story was filled with inconsistencies.

He would have been the third postman to be robbed in a seven-day period.

Police were already investigating after a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint near Midtown on Thursday, and another postal worker was robbed by two men in South Memphis last Friday.

Harris’ story only added to the unease.

“If they robbed a postman in front of our house, they might run in here, and I told her, I said, ‘That don’t even sound right, so don’t even think about it,’” Holmes said.

Harris’ arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Monday.