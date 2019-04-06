× Police: Body found in pond near Wolf River Harbor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in a retention pond near the Wolf River Harbor on Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Officers got a call around 2:20 p.m. and found a body floating in a retention pond near North Front Street and Saffarans Avenue. They said the body was that of a white man, and the man was dead when officer arrived.

The body was recovered from the pond, and police said no foul play is suspected.

The man’s cause of death is unknown until an autopsy is performed.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.