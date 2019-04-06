× Memphis 901 FC closes out road trip with a draw in North Carolina

CARY, North Carolina– Four points are headed back to AutoZone Park after Memphis 901 FC wrapped up its first successful road trip Saturday night in North Carolina.

Memphis earned a point in a 1-1 draw and captain Marc Burch extended his goal total (2) as the club battled with North Carolina FC.

Burch converted the first penalty kick in club history in the 64th minute after NCFC captain Austin da Luz was sent off with a red card.

The straight red came following a da Luz challenge with Memphis’ Ewan Grandison just inside the 18-yard box.

Memphis (1-2-2, 5 pts) held onto the slim lead until the 78th minute when North Carolina’s leading scorer, Marios Lomis, squeaked his free kick by goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell, who had a stellar night in his home state.

After earning yet another important point on the road, 901 FC head coach Tim Mulqueen said his squad has quickly shifted their attention to Wednesday’s homecoming at AutoZone Park.

Memphis will play Atlanta United 2 (1-2-1, 4 pts) at 7:00 p.m. in a nationally televised match on ESPNews.

“I think we’re disappointed that we didn’t take all three points tonight,” Mulqueen said Saturday. “Having said that, I think we played a very good game where we created the best chances throughout the game.

“Getting points on the road in this league is very hard, so I’m glad we were able to get four points out of this road trip. Now it’s all about recovery and getting the players ready for Wednesday night in front of our home fans, looking to get the first victory at home.”

Wednesday will feature a pre-match party on the AutoZone Park plaza starting at 4:30 p.m. Memphis Tigers head football coach Mike Norvell will also be the guest of honor and will take part in Memphis’ newest tradition, the pre-match guitar smash.

Single match tickets for that match and all home matches in April are on sale now.

Season tickets, group tickets, and 7 Match Flex Plans are also available, with full season tickets starting at just $10 per match. Call (901) 721-6000 or go to http://www.memphis901fc.com/tickets for more information on all ticket options.

For the latest information on Memphis 901 FC, visit http://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

NCFC Starting XI

1 (GK) Alex Tambakis; 33 (D) Aaron Guillen, 3 (D) Sam Brotherton, 23 (D) Alex Comsia, 27 (D) DJ Taylor; 11 (F) Yamikani Chester, 26 (M) Tommy McCabe, 2 (D) Manny Perez; 6 (M) Austin da Luz ©, 10 (F) Ben Speas, 7 (F) Donovan Ewolo

Subs: 24 (GK) Darrin MacLeod, 17 (D) Timmy Mehl, 31 (D) Steven Miller, 18 (F) Robert Kristo, 22 (D) Caleb Duvernay, 16 (M) Graham Smith, 9 (F) Marios Lomis

Substitutions: 64’ Yamikani Chester off…Steven Miller on, 72’ Ulrich Ewolo off…Marios Lomis on, 81’ Benjamin Speas off…Graham Smith on

Goals: 78’ Marios Lomis – Right Foot – Outside the Box – High Centre of the Goal

Memphis 901 FC Starting XI

1 (GK) Jeff Caldwell; 5 (D) Triston Hodge, D (8) Marc Burch ©, 15 (D) Jacob Hauser-Ramsey, 22 (D) Wes Charpie; 21 (F) Duane Muckette, 17 (M) Ewan Grandison, 10 (M) Adam Najem, 2 (M) Morgan Hackworth; 14 (F) Rashawn Dally, 18 (F) Elliott Collier

Subs: 3 (D) Abdi Mohamed, 11 (F) Junior Sandoval, 13 (F) Oliver White, 20 (D) Todd Pratzner, 24 (GK) Scott Levene, 26 (F) Josh Morton, 23 (M) Leston Paul

Substitutions: 65’ Duane Muckette off…Oliver White (debut) on, 86’ Elliot Collier off…Abdi Mohamed on

Goals: 64’ Marc Burch – Left Foot – Centre of the Box – Centre of the Goal (PK)