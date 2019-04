× Man fatally shot at northeast Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after being shot in a northeast Memphis apartment complex Saturday night, police said.

Officers got to the scene at the Deerfield Apartments around 8 p.m. One man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect is possibly known to the victim but is not in custody yet.

The investigation is ongoing.