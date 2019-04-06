Man critical after being shot near 240 and Lamar, police say

Posted 10:33 pm, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35PM, April 6, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot near I-240 and Lamar Avenue, Memphis Police said.

Police made the scene around 9:30 p.m. at 3573 Sharpe Ave. They found one man suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No arrest has been made, and police have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Google Map for coordinates 35.085920 by -89.943660.

