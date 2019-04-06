× Kwasi Corbin found guilty in the shooting death of Memphis teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kwasi Corbin, 19, has been found guilty on all charges in the shooting death of Myneishia Johnson.

The jury found Corbin guilty of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Corbin has been sentenced to life in prison on the first degree murder charge. There will be a sentencing hearing on May 17 to determine the sentences for the two other two charges.

Myneishia Johnson was killed in May 2016 after Corbin fired an assault rifle into a crowd at Second Street and Peabody Place. Corbin confessed to firing the rifle, but claimed he did it in self defense. Johnson was a young mother who was celebration her upcoming graduation from Booker T. Washington High School when she was killed.

WREG discovered that Corbin had a criminal yesterday, and had several warrants out for his arrest at the time of Johnson’s death.

Jury selection for the trial began on Monday, April 1. The jury deliberated for around two hours on Saturday, April 6.