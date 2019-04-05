× Two suspects come forward after President Ford’s grave is vandalized

MICHIGAN — Surveillance footage showed two people vandalizing the gravesite of President Gerald R. Ford and first lady Betty Ford in Michigan.

Grand Rapids officials Wednesday asked for the public’s assistance identifying the two, according to CNN affiliate WOOD.

Both people seen in the video have come forward and are cooperating with investigators, Grand Rapids Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Cathy Williams told CNN.

The vandalism happened on March 27, according to the affiliate. Surveillance footage shows a man and a woman skateboard on the grounds of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.

Images show them sitting on top of the grave, where the man appears to try to rip off a letter.

“We are saddened and very disappointed that anyone would show disrespect to the burial site of President and Mrs. Ford, or to any gravesite, in this way. We have full confidence in the Grand Rapids Police Department, and hope they are successful in identifying those responsible,” said Geir Gundersen, acting director of Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.