Two shot in Collerville, Woman in Custody

Collierville police say a domestic disturbance may have led to a shooting at the Merdian Park Apartments on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the complex, which sits near the corner of Shea Road and South Houston Levee Road, around 10:20 p.m. WREG spoke with a resident who called 911 after his girlfriend heard a woman scream, and then a gunshot.

After police arrived, the resident heard officers yell “put it down” several times before another loud boom. He then saw two people being carried on stretchers.

According to police, two people were shot. Officers say a male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A woman was also taken to Regional One Medical center with non-serious injuries.

Police took a female suspect into custody. Her name was not immediately released.

WREG will continue to follow this story as it develops.