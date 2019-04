× Two people hurt in crash with school bus in Osceola, Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were hurt Friday after a crash involving a school bus in Oseola, Arkansas.

The Osceola fire department said an SUV and a school bus collided on Keiser and Elm Street.

Students on the bus were not hurt, but two people in the SUV were airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.