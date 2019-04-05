× Third Memphis postal worker in a week robbed on route

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Memphis, the third such crime this week.

This time, the worker was on Joubert Avenue near Benford in the Riverview area around 11:15 Friday morning.

Postal inspectors and Memphis police say they’re working to find out what happened.

Just 24 hours before, another postman was robbed at gunpoint near Midtown, on North Trezevant Street and North Drive.

Authorities say the robber wore a grey hoodie, had a nickel-plated semi-automatic handgun and got away in a Hyundai Elantra. Neighbors say they didn’t see anything.

A third postman was robbed last Friday while delivering mail in South Memphis. This time, investigators say two men aimed a gun at him near East Davant Avenue and South Lauderdale Street.

What’s even worse, Rod Cox says, is this is the second time a mail carrier was robbed in their neighborhood.

Last year, a block over on Gage, we told you about two guys who pistol-whipped a mailman in the back of his head and robbed him. It’s unclear if they were ever caught.

Postal inspectors said robbers in the most recent incidents got away with mail, and they plan on working 24-7 to find them.

They’re even offering a hefty reward, up to $50,000. If they’re caught they will face federal charges, which come with stiff penalties.

You can call the us Postal Inspector’s office or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information.