Redbirds dominate Storm Chasers on opening night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The back-to-back Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds picked up right where they left off in the 2019 season opener Thursday night at AutoZone Park, cruising to a 9-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals).

Memphis native Ben Johnson made his managerial debut Thursday night and piloted the Redbirds to the victory in his return to The Bluff City, which kept the club in first place for the 707th-straight day dating back to the final 120 games of the 2017 season.

Six different Redbirds had a hit in the game, seven scored at least one run, and five had an RBI. Johan Mieses was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI, and two runs scored in his Triple-A debut, and Ramon Urias had a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Tommy Edman ended 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. John Nogowski, also making his Triple-A debut, reached base three times with a walk and two hit-by-pitches.

Austin Gomber earned his first Opening Night start of his career and picked up the victory, working 5.0 innings and allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Ryan Meisinger, Hunter Cervenka, and Giovanny Gallegos followed Gomber and allowed one run in the final four innings.

The Redbirds continue their series with Omaha tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis and the Storm Chasers play at AutoZone Park through Monday, before the Redbirds hit the road for seven games.