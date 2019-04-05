× Police responding to shooting in Southeast Memphis

SOUTHEAST MEMPHIS — Memphis Police are responding to a shooting in Southeast Memphis, near Germantown.

Police received a call just at 12:30 a.m. for a shooting in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill road, near Mt. Moriah.

The fire department says they are sending crews to the scene.

It is not clear on how many people are involved or if anyone is seriously hurt.

WREG crews are headed to the scene and we will update you as soon as we get new information.