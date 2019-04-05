Mississippi’s Kermit Davis has 4-year deal worth $12 million

Posted 9:00 am, April 5, 2019, by

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 62-57. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi basketball coach Kermit Davis will earn an average base salary of $3 million over the next four years according to the terms of his new contract.

The school originally announced the contract for Davis last month, but full terms were not released until Thursday. The 59-year-old led the Rebels to a 20-13 record and the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his first season in Oxford.

Davis will earn $2.85 million next year and his salary will increase to $2.95 million, $3.05 million and $3.15 million over the following three years.

He can also earn bonuses for the program hitting attendance goals, postseason accomplishments, coach of the year awards and his team’s academic achievement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.