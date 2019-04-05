Millington Police look into possible case of elder abuse at facility
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington police are investigating another possible case of elder abuse at a health care facility, after WREG reported on another allegation there in February.
Dorthy Appleton, who had been a patient Millington Healthcare, was taken to the hospital in December.
Staff there said she had been hit by a Hoyer lift, which moves a patient from a bed to a wheelchair.
“It’s very sad. I just don’t believe that’s what happened,” Gross said. “She was a sweetheart, very caring, very giving. She was a wonderful mom.”
A social worker and Millington Police and took a report, she said. Millington Police confirmed they are investigating but did not elaborate on any details.
Gross said her mother had been at the Millington facility for eight or nine years and never had any problems until November, when there was another report of her being hit with a Hoyer lift. Gross said she believed it was an accident then.
The front door was locked but we spoke with an employee through the glass door. They had no comment.
After Appleton was hospitalized in December, she was eventually moved to another facility then hospitalized again. She passed away from several health issues last month.
Now Gross is gathering paperwork for police as they look into her case.
“I don’t want to see anyone else have to go through this,” she said.