Man accused of kicking in woman's door, kidnapping 3-year-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of kidnapping a small child back was arrested this week.

Marques Rice was charged with kidnapping and burglary when he was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday.

According to police, they were called to a Binghampton home by a woman who claimed Rice kicked in her front door. He then grabbed their three-year-old daughter and took her without permission from the home.

Officers said they were able to get in contact with someone close to Rice, who told police she would bring the child back. That woman eventually returned the child to her mother.

Shortly afterwards, Rice returned to the scene and was arrested.