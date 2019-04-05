× Lee: State to temporarily reinstate paper-based testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday the state will be using paper-based testing during the 2019-2020 school year.

“We must ensure the utmost quality in our annual assessment,” said Lee. “Commissioner Schwinn and her team at the Department of Education are doing outstanding work to get testing on the right track, and we thank the General Assembly for their thoughtful approach on this matter.”

The latest round of online testing is set to begin on Monday and it’s the last standardized test that the state’s vendor, Questar, is contracted to provide. The state said going to a paper-based test next year will give the next vendor time to work out all the kinks before statewide testing during the 2019-2020 school year.

The decision has been met with support from the legislature, who said students and teachers deserve a better experience than the one they’ve received in the past.

“Our teachers and students deserve our best and this will give the Department of Education time to ensure that everything is running smoothly.” – House Education Committee Chairman Mark White.

Before this year’s testing, Lee’s office said every district in the state reported that they were technically ready to give the online test.