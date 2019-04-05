Helena-West Helena’s District Court disbanded by city mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The District Court Office in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas was disbanded Friday and all employees were terminated effective immediately, the city’s mayor said in a letter.

Mayor Kevin Smith did not state a reason for the move, but said it was “due to my Administrative Directive.”

He said the office was being reorganized, and employees were encouraged to reapply for their jobs. Smith’s Facebook page stated the court was scheduled to reopen Monday.

The Helena-West Helena City Council called a special meeting at noon Monday to address the matter.

 

