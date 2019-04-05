× Friday is final day to nominate for Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis residents know the city’s rich sports history, and now that history can be enshrined in a Memphis Sports Hall of Fame and Experience.

On the year of the city of Memphis’ bicentennial celebration, the Memphis Sports Council, part of Memphis Tourism, and the Memphis Redbirds are collaborating to create the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame in the press level of AutoZone Park. April 5 is the final day to nominate candidates for the inaugural class.

The attraction would be free to people attending events at the park and for visitors on non-event days.

“Our vision is to promote the legacy and impact of sports on the greater Memphis community, serve as a vehicle to honor sports legends and educate area youth on the value of athletics and the lessons learned through sportsmanship, teamwork, dedication and a healthy lifestyle,” Memphis Tourism’s release said.

Anyone who is a current or former Memphis or Shelby County resident can nominate up to one living or deceased person per year for the Hall of Fame.

