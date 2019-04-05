× Flight from Knoxville forced to land after monitors in cockpit go dark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A United Airlines flight from Knoxville was forced to make an emergency landing after mechanical issues became apparent mid-flight, according to ABC News.

Flight 4390 took off from Knoxville heading for Houston, Texas late Thursday evening. Mid-way through the flight, the pilot reportedly went over the intercom to make an announcement that the plane had lost two of their monitors in the cockpit.

“So you may be able to see we lost two of our screens. Now, if we kept flying, we’d lose them all, eventually, because there’s not enough cooling. There is tremendous heat behind those screens.”

“If we had continued, eventually, I’d be flying blind,” the pilot said. “So, that’s why we are in Dallas right now. It is unlikely this aircraft is going anywhere tonight.”

ABC News said all of the passengers were eventually rebooked on a different flight.