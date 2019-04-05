× Boil-water alert issued for Batesville, Mississippi water supply

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boil-water notice was issued Friday for about 10,000 water customers in Batesville and Panola County, Mississippi.

Water sampling showed there is E. coli and coliform bacteria in the City of Batesville water supply, the Mississippi Department of Health said.

Officials recommend boiling water for one minute before drinking it. Officials also say not to use ice made with the water or drinks made with the water. They recommend brushing teeth with boiled or bottled water.

The alert will last for the next two days.

Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes, the state said. Microbes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.