Anthony Weiner designated as a low-level sex offender

NEW YORK — Former Rep. Anthony Weiner has been designated as a low-level sex offender, a law enforcement official confirmed to CNN.

Weiner waived his right to appear in court for the designation on Friday, and he was represented by his lawyer, the official said.

The level one designation was handled by officials in the Bronx, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s office was consulted, according to the official.

Level one is the lowest level designation for sex offenders. As a level one offender, authorities only need to give out an approximate address of Weiner’s when he gets out of the halfway house, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Services website. Weiner must register for 20 years as a level one offender, per state regulations.

If Weiner were a level three offender, the highest designation, authorities would have to give out his address and he would have had to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The former Democratic congressman from New York was originally sentenced in 2017 to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor and was released from federal prison in February. Weiner is currently serving out his sentence at a halfway house in the Bronx.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after admitting he engaged in inappropriate relationships with several women he met online. He also confessed to lying about a hacker playing a prank when a lewd photo was briefly posted to his Twitter account, admitting that the photo was actually of himself.

In 2013, Weiner attempted to revive his political career by running for New York mayor, but new reports that he had more lewd conversations with women other than his wife surfaced and he ultimately finished fifth in the race.

Weiner pleaded guilty in 2017 to sending sexually explicit photos to an underage girl and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct.