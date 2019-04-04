× Woman arrested for setting car on fire, then reporting carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting a carjacking after she set the car on fire, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, officers responded to a carjacking call in the 3900 block Argonne Street early Tuesday morning. Tara Morris told officers two men armed with guns approached her and demanded her 2007 Toyota Camry.

Her burned car was discovered that same day at Handwood Street and Standridge Street. After recovering the car, investigators found some inconsistencies with the victim’s statements.

Investigators confronted Morris about the inconsistencies on Thursday. That’s when they realized she lied about the carjacking, because “the vehicle was having mechanical problems.” Police say Morris set it on fire so she wouldn’t have to make payments.

She has been charged with false reporting.