Whitehaven Elementary burglar arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a week after a burglar stole more than $30,000 worth of property from Whitehaven Elementary School, police have made an arrest.

Derrick Fifer is in jail and charged with burglary and theft of property.

He is also charged with stealing $1,400 worth of t-shirts from a local Foot Locker store on the same days as the elementary school burglary.

Fifer was identified by several school workers as the man seen in the surveillance video from last Tuesday inside the school

Arrest records say Fifer took computers, a bike and musical instruments.