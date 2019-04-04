× Tennessee couple takes to social media to make adoption dream come true

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl to adopt.”

Lauren and Don Derby are ready for more kids.

“God has a plan for our family and however he wants to grow it we’re happy,” said Lauren Derby.

The Derby’s have a four-year-old daughter name Ella, and she’s ready for brothers and sisters. It was after her birth Lauren and Don said they were ready to take on the journey of adoption.

“And know that that ride ultimately is going to make you a better, stronger person and more ready to parent and more ready to raise that child,” said Don Derby.

The couple admits it hasn’t been an easy ride, but it’s one that brought them closer together and adventuring into new and creative ideas.

“If someone opened up our Facebook page they can come to the top right off the top, the first banner they would see is ‘Don and Lauren hoping to adopt,'” said Lauren Derby.

With help from their adoption agency the Derby’s are using social media in hopes of finding a mother who is looking for the perfect parents to raise her child.

“We want to meet her where she is and what better place than social media.”

Lauren Derby told WTVF the whole idea behind the Facebook page is to provide a safe space for the mothers.

“It is about an expecting mother a lot of times in a crisis situation and I just started to fall in love with a woman I never met.”

A woman this couple prays they’ll meet soon.

“If you put your story out there people will respond.”

And with each share and each like — the Derby’s are hopeful it’ll all work out in the end.

“Don’t let fear stop you; that reach out especially on social media, Facebook, especially Instagram; it’s a powerful tool to build relationships.”