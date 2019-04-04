× Southaven doctor indicted on sexual battery charges

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Desoto County grand jury has indicted a Southaven doctor on numerous charges of sexually assaulting patients.

Gregory Norwood practiced as an OBGYN and was arrested last month on 12 counts of sexual battery, a year after the state medical board suspended his license to practice medicine.

Lawyers representing eight of the alleged victims said some of the complaints have passed the statute of limitations.

“Even the older cases we think are still active and we sort of liken this to complaints about priests or other people in positions of authority who abuse that authority and take advantage of unsuspecting victims,” said Murray Wells.

If Norwood is convicted of all charges he faces up to 480 years in prison.