SCLC to march in Memphis to commemorate MLK anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday is the 51st anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will march in King’s footsteps to commemorate the date.

The march begins at 11 a.m. at Clayborn Temple at 294 Hernando St. near the FedExForum, and ends at the Lorraine Motel on Mulberry Street.

The route begins at the site where King’s 1968 speech in Memphis was held, and ends at the Lorraine Motel, where he was killed.