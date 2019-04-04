SCLC to march in Memphis to commemorate MLK anniversary

Posted 8:15 am, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16AM, April 4, 2019

Visual Artist Mosal Morszart at the Lorraine Motel for the MLK50 activities in 2018.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday is the 51st anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will march in King’s footsteps to commemorate the date.

The march begins at 11 a.m. at Clayborn Temple at 294 Hernando St. near the FedExForum, and ends at the Lorraine Motel on Mulberry Street.

The route begins at the site where King’s 1968 speech in Memphis was held, and ends at the Lorraine Motel, where he was killed.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.