× Potential new evidence located in death of five-year-old autistic boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Potential new evidence is being processed in the case of a five-year-old boy who went missing exactly a year ago Thursday.

According to WTVF in Nashville, someone found a child’s boot along a river bank just a few miles from Joe Clyde Daniels’ home in Dickson County, Tennessee. The news outlet said the little boy was known to wear boots, especially cowboy boots, often. The pair that were found were reportedly work boots, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation still collected it as a piece of evidence.

Daniels’ father, Joseph Daniels, was charged with homicide while his mother, Krystal Daniels, was charged with neglect in the case.

Joe Clyde Daniels has been presumed dead despite investigators never having found the body. A TBI agent also testified back in June that Joseph Daniels confessed to killing his son, but wouldn’t say where the body was because he didn’t “want the public to know what he did to Joe Clyde.”

He allegedly told police he beat the boy to death, put him in the trunk of his car and then dumped his body in a remote location, police said.

As for the mother, Krystal Daniels, the agent said she too confessed to her role in the boy’s death. She said she heard Joe Clyde scream and then walked in to find Joseph Daniels on top of the little boy with a closed fist. She then went back to sleep and lied to police the next day about what she knew about the boy’s disappearance.