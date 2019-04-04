× Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Hein Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in the 700 block of Trezevant, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

According to a report, the postal carrier was making deliveries when he was robbed at 11:18 p.m. The suspect was seen in a 2006 or 2007 white Hyundai Elantra. He was armed with a nickel-plated semi-automatic handgun.

A $50,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, or Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.