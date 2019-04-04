× Masked man with gun robs Cordova Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man in a surgical mask and gloves who robbed a Cordova Kroger on Thursday.

Police say the man walked into the Kroger at 1675 N. Germantown Parkway at 8:50 a.m. and demanded money from the register. Police say he was armed with a black handgun.

After taking the money, the man drove south on Germantown Parkway in a dark-colored sedan. He was wearing a black jogging suit with red stripes down the sides, as well as a surgical mask and blue latex gloves, police said.

Kroger Delta Division released a statement saying that they were aware of the matter and were working with the Memphis Police Department. “We want customers to know that Kroger is taking every step to ensure the safety of its store and parking areas,” a company representative said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.