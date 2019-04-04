× Man faces additional charges after commanding dog to attack officers, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he commanded his dog to attack officers as they tried to take him into custody.

According to police, Task Force officers along with the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team went to Marquel Hill’s home in the 300 block of Hodges Cove on Wednesday. Their aim was to arrest Hill on 13 active warrants.

After entering the home, officers quickly realized that Hill had barricaded himself inside a back bedroom and refused to come out. Police said the suspect told officers to kill him before commanding his dog to attack. The dog obeyed and charged at officers, they said.

Officers were able to corral the animal into another room along with five other dogs.

Hill was eventually detained and charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.