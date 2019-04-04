Live at 9: Dr. King, ancestry searching, Star Trek Day & Dreamers Merchants Coffee Company

Remembering Dr. King

Fifty one years ago Thursday, Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was assassination outside of his room at the Lorraine Motel. Dr. Notelle Trent was live from the National Civil Rights Museum with more about this year’s observance.

Learning more about your ancestors

Tracing your roots has become more popular than ever, but if you really want to learn about your family, you need to dig a little depper.

Genealogist Kenyatta Berry explained how you can do your own research.

Star Trek Day

Whether you consider yourself a "trekkie", "trekker" or just a plain ol' fan, Star Trek Day is for you.

Steve Mulroy joined us for some fun trivia as a preview of this weekend's event.

Dreamers Merchants Coffee Company

What started off as a local effort to bring attention to the abysmal rate of employment for those with disabilities has grown into a movement across our country. Dreamers Merchants Coffee Company was started back in 2015 by Diane Grove. She joined us on Live at 9 along with Amanda Cash and Mary Grace Williams.