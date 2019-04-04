× Fugitive wanted for sex trafficking in Memphis arrested in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for sex trafficking crimes in Memphis has been arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Kendrich Naylor, 45, was captured Wednesday night in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Trail. In 2018, two women flagged down Memphis police officers and said they were being forced to perform “sex acts for money under coercion.”

Naylor’s associate, Tabitha Bruce, was arrested in 2018, but Naylor ended up fleeing the state. He’s now in Tarrant County jail where he is waiting to be extradited back to Tennessee.