Attempted murder charges filed after shooting along Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting along Poplar Avenue that sent an innocent bystander to the hospital.

Brian Joiner was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft, tampering/fabricating evidence, accessory after the fact, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

On March 28, WREG interviewed the mother of that victim. She said her daughter was alone, driving home along Poplar Avenue when she was hit by two bullets near White Station. Officers also found bullet holes in another car and a UPS delivery truck, as well as two rifle casings and 11 spent .45-cal. bullet casings.

According to police, it all started when the occupants of a black Mitsubishi Lancer and a red Chevrolet Camaro began shooting at one another at the red light. The Camaro fled south on White Station while the Lancer fled west on Poplar. Several seconds later, the occupants of the Lancer began once again firing shots at the Camaro before taking off.

A witness to the incident reportedly followed the Lancer west on Poplar. That good Samaritan’s vehicle was shot at 11 times before the driver got away.

On March 3, Joiner was arrested and taken into custody. Police didn’t say which car he was in, but said he was identified as the person who backed one of the cars into a parking space before it was abandoned. He was also the last known person to be with the firearms used during the incident.

Joiner was the second suspect charged in this incident.

Marvin Lewis was arrested shortly after the shooting after he and another man were dropped off by an unknown individual at St. Francis Hospital. Lewis had reportedly been shot during the incident.

He was later charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The man who was dropped off with Lewis has not been identified.