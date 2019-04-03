× Two people in hospital after Northeast Memphis shooting

NORTHEAST MEMPHIS — Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened, late Tuesday, in Northeast Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 11 p.m. at the Deerfield Apartments. Police say that there were three victims.

The Fire Department transported one person to Baptist and another to the Regional Medical Center. We know that two of the victims are expected to be okay, but we do not know the condition of the third.

Police have not said anything about a potential suspect or what lead up to the shooting.

WREG will continue to follow the situation and provide updates as we wait to hear from police.