SCS: Trespasser arrested after being in possession of gun on East High parking lot

Posted 3:57 pm, April 3, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested, including one who had a gun, after trespassing onto East High School’s parking lot, Shelby County Schools said.

According to a report, deputies arrived on the scene Wednesday to find the trespassers in the parking lot of the school. They say at least one of them was in possession of a weapon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

SCS officials say parents have been notified, and the trespassers were “at no time a threat.”

