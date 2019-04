× Police issue alert for missing girl last seen getting on school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued an alert for a girl who was last seen by her parents boarding the bus to school.

Ayla Williams attends Rise Academy, police said.

On Tuesday, she boarded the school bus around 7 a.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

If you know where she is, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.